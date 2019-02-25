Dr Fakhrul Haq Noori honoured

Staff Reporter

Punjab University Oriental College’s Principal Prof Dr Fakhrul Haq Noori has been paid tribute in PU’s 128th Convocation and an honorarium has been announced in his honor. Dr Fakhrul Haq Noori has been playing important role in organizing PU’s convocations since 1997.

He joined PU in 1984 and has been dean faculty of oriental learning and chairman of Department of Urdu. Paying tribute to his services, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed while addressing the ceremony announced honorarium for him and presented a PU souvenir.

