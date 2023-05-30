Dr. Fai greets Erdogan on landmark victory in Turkey presidential election

Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Chairman, World Forum for Peace & Justice has greeted Recep Tayyip Erdogan on being re-elected as President of Republic of Turkiye on behalf of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr. Fai in a statement issued in Washington said, “We American citizens of Kashmiri origin offer you our sincerest congratulations on your re-election as the President of Republic of Turkiye. It is indeed a historic and momentous occasion for the Turkiye Justice and Development Party (AkParty) to win presidential election landslide of historic proportions, as well as to win the election for the Grand Assembly of Turkiye.”

Dr. Fai added that as you settle down to your new responsibilities, “I would like you to know that the best wishes of Americans of Kashmiri origin are with you. We are a small community, but it is almost entirely made up of professional people.”

“May I be permitted to say that you have proved to be the voice of all voiceless people of the Ummah, be it Palestine, Rohingya Muslims, Yemen, Egypt, Syria, Afghanistan, Kashmir and else. The nation of Kashmir is heartened to learn about the statements you made at various occasions not only domestically and regionally but also internationally.”

“Your proposal for resolving Kashmir is the most sensible, feasible and practical one when you said that “We should not allow more casualties to occur, and by strengthening multilateral dialogue, we can be involved, and through multilateral dialogue, I think we have to seek out ways to settle this question (of Kashmir) once and for all.” The proposal at the time was seen rather unconventional but we believe that it would be a striking demonstration of the global statesmanship which the United Nations can summon in the cause of peace, international security and human betterment.”

“Your words at the 75th session of the U.N. General Assembly were the true reflection of the aspirations of the people of Kashmir.” ”Yet again you gave the hope to hapless people of Kashmir when you addressed the 76th session of the UN General Assembly. “We maintain our stance in favour of solving the ongoing problem in Kashmir for 74 years, through dialogue between the parties and within the framework of relevant United Nations resolutions. These words gave the people of Kashmir encouragement.”

“I believe that the significance of your message is aimed at promotion of a dialogue among all parties to the dispute. This is the only means of achieving a genuine and lasting peace in the this volatile conflict.”

The people of Kashmir also share your assessment, Mr. President that “Our General Assembly needs to be strengthened so that the international community can contribute more effectively to the solution of global issues.” It is important because the stakes are higher today than in the past. As we all observe very well that when weapons fall into the hands of irresponsible persons – both state and non-state actors – even a small conflict can threaten to take on deadly proportions. Let us hope it is not going to happen.

“May I in closing, once again, extend the best wishes of the Kashmiri American community to you and express the hope that under your leadership, the policy of Turkiye towards South Asia will be shaped by the principles of a just and durable peace,” Dr Fai concluded.—KMS