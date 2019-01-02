Dr Bushra Khan awarded by FRSC

Staff Reporter

Dr. Bushra Khan, Professor, Head of Chemistry Department, Lahore College for Women University, Lahore has been awarded by Fellowship of The Royal Society of Chemistry (FRSC) founded 1841.

Professor woman scientist Chemistry in last 50 year history in Pakistan, Dr. Bushra Khan has been serving in Lahore College for Women University since 1985 to-date. She worked in Chemistry Department as Lecturer, Assistant Professor, Associate Professor (TTS), Professor, Dean, Faculty of Natural Sciences, Director, Directorate of Faculty Development and

Internationalisation (DFDI). She, in her credit, has fifty national and international research publications. She served all statuary bodies, looked after charge of Vice Chancellor.

