Dr Banuri treads step-by-step strategy to streamline HEC

Ashraf Ansari

Islamabad

The Chairman of Higher Education Commission (HEC), Dr Tariq Banuri holds out promise to academicians and students that he is determined to resolve issues confronting the commission as briskly as possible. ‘My strategy is to take steps, one by one on priority basis to move in the right direction’, he said.

He was addressing a reception that was hosted in his honour by Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences, in association with American Institute of Pakistan Studies and Quaid-i-Azam University Alumni Association. The chairman HEC said, honesty and perseverance were the qualities needed to accomplish tasks of vital importance like promoting higher education in the country.

He said, solutions must match the nature of problems while he was not averse to learn from the wisdom and experience of his predecessors at the HEC. He paid tributes to the founding chairman of HEC, Prof. Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman for his contribution to promotion of higher education in the country. During question answer session, he welcomed observations and suggestions put forward by the participants of the reception.

Prominent educationists, Prof. Dr. Nasir Ali Khan and Prof. Dr. Imtiaz Gillani in their speeches highlighted salient aspects of education in general and higher education in particular with reference to Pakistan and in backdrop of HEC’s declared mission. They said, there was need to learn from developed countries in the realm of education. They set aside good portion of their GDPs, for human resource development through education. Pakistan, they pointed out, would not achieve progress without sufficiently investing on education. They suggested that at least four percent of national GDP should be allocated for education. They also laid emphasis on promoting quality and management of education at all levels. Rectors, Vice Chancellors and teachers attended the reception.

