Dr Baig elected on WFC

Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig Director World Federation of Consuls, President Hon. Consular Corps Sindh & Hon. Consul General of Yemen has been re-elected on the board of Directors of World Federation of Consuls (WFC) for the fourth consecutive term of ten years.

Dr. Baig secured the highest votes in the election of 12th Congress of Consul Generals from 4th to 6th Oct 2018 at the general assembly held at Egmont Palace Brussels representing Pakistan. Dr. Baig has also attended opening session of the congress at Senate of Belgium in Brussels.

FICAC is a representative body of Honorary Consuls of the world, operating under Vienna convention 1963 of United Nations, recognized by European Union & United Nation and has more than 100 member countries.

Dr. Baig called it a great honor for Pakistan to secure the highest votes from the members countries around the world. The next general assembly of congress to be held in 2021 in Korea.

