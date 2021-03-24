Dr Azra suggests NCOC close schools if 3 people contract Corona

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho said on Wednesday schools should be closed if three people — students or teachers — test positive for coronavirus.

The health minister’s suggestion came during a meeting at the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), as the country tackles the pandemic’s third wave.

Dr Pechuho said hospital records show the situation in Sindh is better than in the rest of the provinces.

The health minister suggested it would be better to postpone the examinations for two weeks — and a single exam should be conducted with strict adherence to COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Lauding her province’s authorities during the meeting, the health minister said Sindh had performed better than other provinces in battling the pandemic.

Earlier in the day, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood had announced that schools in Pakistan that are located in coronavirus hotspot areas will remain closed till April 11.