Dr Azra lauds NGOs role

Zafar Ahmed Khan

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Health and Population Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho has said that NGOs are playing a positive role in coordination with Sindh Health Department to provide better health facilities to the patients across the province.

This she said while talking to media during her visit to Civil Hospital Karachi here on Friday. MS Civil Hospital and other officers were present on the occasion. Health Minister also visited many wards especially children ward.

Azra Pechuho added Certified NGOs will be taken board for the purpose and asked them to come forward to share their part for this noble cause. Dr. Azra said that Health department was working hard on immunisation program for the children; however it was need of the hour that the scope of the program must be extended. She said that health facilities were better in Sindh and we were committed to improve it.

