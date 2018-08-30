Dr Azra calls for bio-metric of vaccinators

Zafar Ahmed khan

Sindh Minister for health and population welfare Dr, Azra Fazal Pechuho has directed the authorities to complete bio-metric of vaccinators in each district at earliest and health committees at district level to be made functional to monitor the performance of the vertical programs of Sindh Health Department.

Dr. Azra Pechuho added that unnecessary leaves must not be allowed in the department,“adding thatthe health department had to serve the masses and such leaves marred the performance of the department,” she said.

Provincial Minister stated this while presiding over a meeting of the heads of vertical programs here in her office here on Wednesday. Additional Chief Secretary Dr. Muhammad Usman Chachar also attended the meeting.

Additional Chief Secretary Dr. MuhammadUsman Chachar briefed the meeting that as many 21281 LHWs were working across the province while 743 LHSs were also performing their duties. Bio metric of the LHWs in 29 districts had been done while in six districts such Sujawal, Badin, Karachi West, Karachi Central and Umerkot the IDs of LHWs had been opened and documents for the purpose in Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jamshoro and Shaheed Benazirabad districts had been submitted, Chief Secretary told in meeting.

She said, everyone has to work from 9 am to 5 pm accordingly, adding that all stakeholders should work on same page to get the objectives to eradicate diseases in the province and those who were not working must be taken to task. Training of the LHWs should be completed and SOP and syllabus in this regard be done soon, conclude Azra Fazal.

