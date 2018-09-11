Dr Awwad bin Saleh’s visit

THE two-day visit of Saudi Arabia Information Minister Dr Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad to Pakistan once again underlined the closeness of relations between the two brotherly countries and their resolve to take the relationship to new heights. The Saudi Minister called on the entire leadership of the country including President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Ministers for Information and Broadcasting, Foreign Affairs and Religious Affairs.

This was first exhaustive interaction of a Saudi leader with leaders of new government in Pakistan and Dr Awwad bin Saleh conveyed keen desire of the Kingdom to work closely with Pakistan in different spheres. The two countries have already been cooperating in economic, political and diplomatic fronts but there is great scope for taking the relationship to new heights for which there is both potential and the will on both sides. We are sure that visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Kingdom in near future, for which the Saudi Minister extended an invitation, would provide an opportunity to improve ties in different areas. Foreign Ministries of the two countries, in consultation with other ministries and departments, should make preparations so that talks of the Prime Minister with Saudi leaders prove to be result oriented.

There is a great scope for attracting Saudi investment in different sectors of Pakistan’s economy and there are issues relating to export of manpower, Hajj arrangements, allocation of sites for construction of Pakistan Houses in the two holy cities (close to Harmain) and increase in quota for pilgrims next year and hopefully these would be taken care besides scaling up economic ties. There are also bright prospects for increasing media and cultural collaboration between the two countries and formulating joint strategies to project Islam in its true perspective. There is also need for frequent exchange of delegation of media-persons and their interaction with concerned authorities, which would help bring people of the two countries still closer.

