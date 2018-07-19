Dr. Askari calls on caretaker PM Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk

LAHORE : Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Dr. Hasan Askari met with Caretaker Prime Minister Nasir-ul-Mulk at Governor’s House Lahore on Thursday.

During the meeting, different matters of mutual interest including arrangements regarding upcoming elections and other important issues came under discussion.

On the occasion, both reiterated the commitment of ensuring holding of free, fair and transparent elections. Dr. Askari said that arrangements are being completed for peaceful holding of elections in the province and the concerned departments and other agencies are rendering their duties in a professional manner.

He said that holding of impartial elections is a collective responsibility of us all and by the grace of Allah Almighty this important responsibility will be fulfilled by working as a team.

