Dr Asim’s co-accused held in Rs462b corruption case

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday dismissed pre-arrest bail plea of Abdul Hameed, who was co-accused in a Rs462 billion corruption reference against former petroleum minister Dr Asim Hussain, following which he was arrested.

While dismissing Hameed’s pre-arrest bail plea, the SHC granted an extension in the bails of ex-petroleum secretary Ejaz Chaudhry and former chief executive officer of the Karachi Dock Labour Board (KDLB) Muhammad Safdar.

The court also accepted the pre-arrest bail plea of former director of the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Athar Hussain.

Hameed had appeared before the court on Thursday for the hearing.—APP

