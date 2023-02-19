Dr Asim, others given ‘clean chit’

The Sindh Home Department on Friday gave a clean chit to former federal minister Dr Asim Hussain, Health Minister Qadir Patel, MQM-P leader Anees Qaimkhani, and others in a terrorism case.

The special Anti-Terrorism Court of Karachi heard the case, which was registered against Dr Asim Hussain in 2015 on the complaint of the Rangers alleging that terrorists were provided treatment at his hospital in the metropolis. Anees Qaimkhani, Waseem Akhtar, Rauf Siddiqui, Qadir Patel and Usman Moazzam are also named in the case.

During the hearing of the case, the Sindh Home Department submitted its response and requested the court to withdraw the case against Dr Asim and others over want of evidence.