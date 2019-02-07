Dr Asim corruption case, court adjourns hearing till Feb

Staff Reporter

An accountability court of Karachi on Thursday adjourned hearing of Rs462 billion corruption case against former petroleum minister Dr Asim Hussain and others till February 14.

The court has ordered the witness to present original documents on the next hearing. During the court proceeding, lawyers of the former minister objected on the documents presented by the witness saying that those were counterfeited.

On January 20, witness Wasiq Sheikh apprised the accountability court that he had received a letter from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), when he used to work in Dr Asim’s hospital as the general manager finance, seeking details of the hospital’s bank accounts and properties.

Share on: WhatsApp