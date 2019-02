Staff Reporter

An accountability court on Thursday allowed Dr Asim Hussain to travel abroad for medical treatment.

The court has permitted him to get treatment abroad from February 24 till March 28.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Manzoor Wassan told the media that Dr Asim’s health condition has improved.

“He fainted due to low blood pressure,” he said. During the last hearing in the court in Karachi, he became unwell and was shifted to a hospital.

