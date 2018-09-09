Dr. Arif Alvi sworn in as 13th President of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD : Dr. Arif ur Rehman Alvi on Sunday took oath of office of President of Pakistan for a five-year term, completing final phase of change of government and allowing the PTI to focus on its ambitious 100-day ‘Naya Pakistan’ plan.

During a simple ceremony but dignified ceremony held at the President House, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Mian Saqib Nisar administered oath of office to the new President.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, outgoing president Mamnoon Hussain, governors, chief ministers, speaker and deputy speaker National Assembly, Chairman Senate, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, Saudi information minister Dr. Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad, members of the federal cabinet, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the three services chiefs, parliamentarians, justices of the Supreme Court, diplomats, media-persons and a large number of people attended the ceremony.

The ceremony began with the usual playing of the national anthem, however the pleasant surprise came when the large gathering softly sang the lyrics in sync with the military band. It was followed by recitation of the last verse of Surah Bakra from the Holy Quran. The Chief Justice administered the oath of office to the new President in Urdu.

The oath documents were signed; national anthem played again and order of the assuming of the office of the President read out.

The President’s oath taking again was a jam packed event at the President House, after the swearing in of Imran Khan as the Prime Minister on August 18. Additional chairs had to be placed to accommodate the guests.

Dr. Alvi, a dentist by profession and one of the founder members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was elected to the office of President after securing 352 votes from the electoral college comprising both houses of the parliament and provincial assemblies in the presidential elections held on September 04.

President Mamnoon relinquished the charge of his office on September 8 at the end of his five-year term.

The Cabinet Division also issued a notification to be published in the Gazette of Pakistan stating that “Dr Arif Alvi has, on this 09th day of September 2018, taken the oath of office as the President and assumed the office of the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”