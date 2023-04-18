Dr. AQ Khan hospital serving humanity: Virk

Founder Trustee and General Secretary of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk has said that we are serving humanity in Dr. AQ Khan Hospital under Silah Rahmi. We were scared, threatened, pressured and blackmailed by evil elements but our willpower and persistence defeated them.

The prayers of the men and women who benefited from the free medical facilities available in our welfare hospital acted as a shield for our safety.

He was addressing an iftar dinner. Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk further said that where the service of humanity is being organized with transparency and adaptability, donors are not influenced by any negative propaganda and their trust is also maintained.

Two or three miscreants cannot throw dust in the eyes of the donors of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust on the bill of defamation.

He said that the truth does not face disgrace, but the worst fate is the fate of evil people.

Those tireless people who are active in serving the needy and the sick with their righteous feelings, their path cannot be stopped by the force of blame game.

Going forward and kissing our feet is the result of the unseen help of nature.

Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust will become a shade tree for the needy and sick of the society.