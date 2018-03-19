Dr Amir Liaquat joins PTI

KARACHI : Dr Amir Liaquat has joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday as party chairman Imran Khan formally announced the development in a press conference during his two-day tour to Sind metropolis.

PTI leader Imran Ismail had told in an exlcusive talk with Dunya News yesterday that Dr Liaquat would formally be launched as a party member during Imran Khan’s Karachi tour.

During a press conference today, PTI chief welcomed Dr Amir Liaquat in the party.

Dr Amir Liaquat was earlier associated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQMP) and had quit the party as well as politics in the aftermath of an anti-Pakistan tirade tirade delivered by founder of the organisation.

He was detained by Pakistan Rangers in Karachi in the following months of anti-Pakistan speech within hours of which he quit MQMP.

It should also be mentioned here that Dr Liaquat widely criticised PTI in the recent past both in his media talks as well as television programmes.

This is not the first time that PTI has announced to formally launch Dr Liaquat as its member. Faisal Javed Khan, Member of the Senate since March 2018, belonging to PTI, had announced on Twitter in October 2017 that Dr Liaquat would join the front later that month.

However a press conference that was addressed by PTI leaders on the due date, October 25, was not attended by Dr Liaquat.

Orignally published by NNI