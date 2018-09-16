Dr Akash Ansari remembered

Our Correspondent

Badin: Badin press club organized ceremony in honour of prominent poet of Sindh, Dr Akash Ansari. The ceremony was participated by huge number of journalists, writers, literary figures and representitives of social organizations.

Addressing the ceremony Dr Akash Ansari said people of Sindh have always honoured to writers, intellectuals, poets and sincere individuals. He said he was ailing critically but he was relieved of the chronic disease for the sake of prays of people of Sindh and blessing of Almighty Allah. He said in dictatorship even in democracy poets and intellectuals would have to play vital role to resolve the issues. He said health facilities was dream only for poor but those were facilitated in private clinics and hospitals where poor could not afford expensive medical treatment. He said he was blessed new life. He expressed his future strategy and said he intend to pen-down in connection of ‘Shah jo Risalo’and bibliography.

Addressing the event renowned poet Hafiz Nizamani said Dr Akash relieved of the disease due to prays of people and sincere friends. He said they feel pleasure of good health of Dr Akash. President, Badin press club, Tanveer Ahmed Arain said Dr Akash has lot of contribution in poetry and for his poetry people of Sindh created awareness for justification and rights while his poetry of affection was laudable.

