Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan put on ventilator as health deteriorates due to Covid-19

The founder of Pakistan’s atomic bomb is first Pakistani to receive Nishan-i-Imtiaz twice

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s nuclear scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan has been placed on a ventilator as his health condition deteriorated due to COVID-19.

Pakistan’s nuclear weapons programme architect was shifted to the coronavirus ward of a hospital a couple of days ago.

His spokesperson said that Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was admitted at KRL hospital on August 26 after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Dr AQ Khan is considered the father of Pakistan’s nuclear programme and is revered at home as a hero for building the Muslim world’s first atomic bomb.

It was because of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan that Pakistan is a nuclear power today. In 1976, he carried out a successful atomic experiment, which was a significant and crucial invention for Pakistan.

He has also received several honours and distinctions, the most famous of which is Pakistan’s highest civil award, the Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Crescent of Excellence), which he got twice, making him the first Pakistani to do so.

