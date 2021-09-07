Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan feels better after treatment

According to media reports, Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan’s health is improving after he received the treatment.

Earlier, Pakistan’s nuclear scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan had been placed on a ventilator as his health condition deteriorated due to COVID-19.

Pakistan’s nuclear weapons program architect had been shifted to the coronavirus ward of a hospital a couple of days ago.

His spokesperson said that Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was admitted at KRL hospital on August 26 after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Dr. AQ Khan is considered the father of Pakistan’s nuclear program and is revered at home as a hero for building the Muslim world’s first atomic bomb.

It was because of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan that Pakistan is a nuclear power today. In 1976, he carried out a successful atomic experiment, which was a significant and crucial invention for Pakistan.

He has also received several honors and distinctions, the most famous of which is Pakistan’s highest civil award, the Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Crescent of Excellence), which he got twice, making him the first Pakistani to do so.

