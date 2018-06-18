Dr Aamir Liaquat to contest polls from Karachi’s NA-245 constituency

KARACHI : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aamir Liaquat Hussain will be contesting general elections from Karachi’s NA-245 constituency.

As per details, Dr Aamir Liaquat along with his legal adviser presented himself before a returning officer who accepted his nomination papers after a few questions and scrutiny of the submitted documents.

Speaking to media after the acceptance of his nomination papers, the televangelist-cum-politician claimed that the returning officer congratulated him and denied the rumour that the RO had objected to his tax payment record.

Aamir Liaquat Hussain, who was part of Muttahida Qaumi Movement till 2016, left the party after founder Altaf Hussain’s August 22, 2016 speech in which he urged his supporters to raise anti-Pakistan slogans and attack media houses.

He joined PTI in March and said that it is the “last party” he has joined.

He was earlier denied ticket by the PTI which angered him. Subsequently, Imran spoke to the leader and all issues pertaining to party ticket was resolved.