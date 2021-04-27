Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain responds to Haniya Khan’s third marriage claim (VIDEO)

KARACHI – Famed televangelist and leader of ruling PTI Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain has denied the allegation of marrying model and actor Haniya Khan.

In a video message shared on Instagram, the Amil Online host said that he has only one marriage and “this is with Tuba”.

He said that everybody has complaints about talkative women, but no one ties the knot to dumb woman, adding that people like to marry a woman who can speak.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Liaquat Hussain (@iamaamirliaquat)



The TV personality then proceeded to recite some poetry, saying: “Talaash kar na sako gi phir mujhay wahan ja kar bhi, ghalat samajh kar jahan tum ne mujhe kho dya tha”.

Haniya Khan’s Claims

Haniya Khan sharing some screenshots of her conversation with the alleged husband as proof.

She also shared a video message, which has taken by storm on social media, announcing her alleged marriage with the former religious minister publicly.

Khan explained that the marriage had been accepted by their families, adding that Tuba Aamir, the second wife of the MNA, is not ready to accept it.

Besides calling Tuba hypocrite and enemy, the model also lashed out at Aamir, accusing him of cheating on her. She called him a “traitor”.



Explaining mental stress she suffered due to this marriage, Haniya said that she tried to commit suicide for four times, adding she had also beaten her mother due to the TV personality.

Dr Aamir Liquat, who is making headlines these days with his infamous activities during the Radaman transmission, has not responded to the allegations yet.

He tied the knot for second time with Tuba Khan in 2018. The marriage also caused partition with his first wife Bushra.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/dr-aamir-liaquats-viral-nagin-dance-leaves-pakistanis-stunned-video/