Dr Aafia to spend 16th Ramazan in confinement

Karachi

Aafia Movement Pakistan leader and sister of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, Dr Fowzia Siddiqui has extended congratulations to whole Muslim Ummah for the holy month of Ramazan Kareem and appealed for special prayers for Aafia.

In a statement here Wednesday, she said Aafia would spend the 16th Ramazan in solitary confinement. She appealed to the ministry of foreign affairs to take steps so that Dr Aafia can get the facilities of Sehri, Iftar and prayers in the jail as per international laws and rules regarding religious freedom.

She appealed to the religious scholars and prayer leaders for special prayers for whole Ummah including Pakistan. She also requested to pray for peace and tranquility, release of innocent prisoners, recovery of the missing persons and release and repatriation of Aafia from the American detention.