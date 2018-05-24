DPRK lets journos watch site’s demolition

Pyonyang

A group of journalists arrived in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to cover the dismantling of its nuclear test site, which is to continue till Friday. Pyongyang invited journalists from China, Russia, the United States, UK and Republic of Korea earlier this month to witness the dismantling of the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, where all six of the DPRK’s nuclear tests were conducted.

However, journalists from the ROK were excluded at the last minute. The DPRK has refused to receive the list of ROK journalists, citing the ongoing ROK-US air combat exercises codenamed Max Thunder.

The group arrived by charter flight from Beijing and will stay in Wonsan, a port city on the east coast of the DPRK, before traveling by train to the site, which is in the northeastern part of the country. The dismantling ceremony is expected to be held anytime between Wednesday and Friday, depending on the weather.

Despite the media coverage exclusion, ROK Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon said his government paid due attention to the fact that the DPRK’s pledge to dismantle the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, an initial measure for denuclearization, is proceeding as planned.

Cho expected that such an action would lead to the DPRK-US summit, scheduled for June 12 in Singapore, expecting the DPRK will take practical measures to achieve complete denuclearization and settle permanent peace on the peninsula. ROK President Moon Jae-in arrived in Washington on Monday night to meet with US President Donald Trump.—Agencies