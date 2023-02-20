DPO transfers SHOs at different police stations

District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Syed Zeeshan Raza has transferred station house officers (SHOs) in the district and posted them at different police stations (PS). According to a spokesperson, the DPO transferred Fahad Bin Fida from Phalora police station as SHO Civil Lines, Sub-Inspector Tehseen Mohsin from Civil Lines to SHO Police Lines, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Awais from Additional SHO City Daska police station to Additional SHO Hajipura police station, Sub-Inspector Badar Munir from SHO Hajipura police station to Police Lines, Sub-Inspector Altaf Ishaq from Additional SHO Saddar Sialkot police station to Additional SHO Neikapura police station, Sub-Inspector Fiaz Ahmed from SHO Neikhapura police station to Police Lines, Sub-Inspector Shafaqat Ali from Police Line to SHO Rangpura police station, Sub-Inspector Abdul Rehman from SHO Rang Pura police station to Police Line, Inspector Muhammed Iqbal Khan from Police Line to SHO Cantt police station, Sub-Inspector Jahazeb Ahmed Khan from SHO Cantt police station to SHO Ugoki police station, Sub-Inspector Muhammed Imran from Police Line to SHO Motra police station,

Sub-Inspector Amir Ali from SHO Muradpur to Police Lines, Inspector Fiaz Ahmed from SHO Motra police station to SHO Muradpur police station, Sub-Inspector Javed Yaqoob from Police Line to SHO Head Marala police station.