DPO terminates SI

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

The District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Asad Sarfraz Khan on Saturday terminated sub-Inspector Tahir Mehmood, currently appointed at the Sadder Sialkot police station and ordered the registration of case against him for torturing and breaking the arm of a man.

The DPO has also suspended the Station House Officer (SHO) Sadder Sialkot Mian Jabbar with immediate effect and appointed Zulfiqqar Cheema as new SHO.

According to details, the accused cop a few days back had mistreated a minor girl near village Dheera Sanda, in the limits of Sadder Sialkot police station, over a minor issue and a man named Yaseen, a relative of the minor girl, had filmed the entire incident via his mobile phone. Later on the recorded footage was aired by some private news channels upon which the Punjab Chief Minister MuhammadShahbaz Sharif took immediate notice of it and ordered action against the cop.

The DPO Sialkot suspended sub-Inspector Tahir Mehmood and initiated inquiry against. On the other hand the sub-Inspector Tahir Mehmood illegally captured and detained Yaseen, who had filmed the incident of his misbehavior with a minor girl, at the Sadder Sialkot police station, because of grudge, and broke his arm while brutally torturing him.