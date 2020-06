Staff Reporter

Karak

District Police Officer Karak Irfanullah Friday suspended investigation officer of the Yoqoob Khan Shaheed Police Station Takht Nasrati, here for conducting a weak investigation in a murder case.

He said investigating of the cases should be thoroughly and fairly investigated with proper evidences and information.

DPO Irfanullah Khan also summoned the investigating officer Sub-Inspector Inayat Zaman to his office and inquired about the progress of the murder case.