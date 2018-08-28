DPO Pakpattan transferred for making false statements: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Monday said that DPO Pakpattan Rizwan Umar Gondal was not transferred under any pressure but for making false statements.

When the DPO was asked about the incident of misconduct of police with the citizen, he lied and then made false statements regarding transfer orders on social media upon which IG Punjab ordered an inquiry of the matter.

The IG Punjab said that Rizwan Umar Gondal had been transferred for his irresponsibility and false claims and that should not be portrayed differently.

He further said that the irresponsible attitude of the officer had hurt the prestige of the department.

He said that the officers and officials who would misconduct or misguide the seniors and those who would misbehave with the citizens would not be spared.

