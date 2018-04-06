DPO orders foolproof security for Baisakhi

Raza Naqvi

Attock

The District Police Officer (DPO) Attock Ibdat Nisar on Thursday reviewed arrangements for the upcoming Sikh religious festival, ‘Baisakhi’, to ensure tough security for the Gurdwara and its pilgrims. The three-days festival will begin on April 12 at Gurdwara Punja Sahib in Hassanabdal. Over 10,000 Sikh pilgrims will participate in the festival, out of which about around 2,000 will be coming from India and the remaining from Canada and the UK.

During his visit, the District Police Officer (DPO) directed the officials to adopt extraordinary security measures during the celebrations keeping in view the current wave of terrorism hitting the country. According to the plan, a multi-layer security cover will be provided throughout the pilgrimage. Over 1,200 policemen will be deployed, including five deputy superintendents of Police, ten inspectors, 121 upper subordinate officers, 77 head constables, 665 constables, 37 women constables and over 100 plainclothes officers besides 19 different sections of elite force.

Moreover, female police commandos are being deployed for the first time for the safety of the women pilgrims. Over 50 security cameras and walkthrough gates have been installed at the Gurdwara as well as 12 walkthrough gates, 40 metal detectors and luggage scanners at the entry points. Security arrangements also include surveillance plans for nearby markets and bus and railway stations. Certain local shops will be closed during the festival, and traffic around the Gurdwara will be diverted. Rescue 1122 officials, ambulances and fire department officials will also be deployed. The pilgrims will not be allowed to leave the Gurdwara during their three-day stay and accommodation will be provided within the premises.