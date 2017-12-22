DPO for mock exercise at educational institutions

Abbottabad

District Police Officer Syed Ishfaq Anwar on Thursday directed all private and public education institutions to conduct mock exercises keeping in view of the current security situation. Following Peshawar’s agriculture training institute terrorist attack few days ago, DPO directed all educational institutions of Abbottabad to conduct weekly mock exercise and review their security arrangements.

Abbottabd University of Science and Technology (AUTS) following the directives organized a mock exercise where SDPO Havelian, SHO Havelian, Elite Force, Rapid Response Force (RRF), Cannon Unit and Bomb Disposal squad participated. DPO Anwar ordered Elite Force and RRF to get ready for 24 hours and on any emergency call tackle untoward situation immediately.—APP