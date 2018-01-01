DPO lauds role of police Khidmat Markaz

Raza Naqvi

Attock

District Police Officer Ibadat Nisar said that revolutionary steps are being taken to facilitate people and its ample proof is establishment of ‘Police Khidmat Markaz’ where different facilities are being provided under one roof in a friendly environment. He said this while talking to journalists on Sunday. He said that this center was established almost two months ago headed by Assistant Sub Inspector Husnain Raza along with a well-trained and courteous staff.

He said that earlier people have to go different offices of the police department for the issuance of different documents but now all facilities are being provided less than one roof. He said that the facilities being provided include Character Certificate, Employees Verification, Vehicles Verification, issuance of copy of FIR, Registration of report regarding loss of documents, Learning Driving Permit and driving license.

Ibadat Nisar said that during the last two months 528 character certificates, 1709 learning driving permits and many other documents have been issued to people coming from different areas of the district which is a great achievement. While replying a question the District Police Officer Ibadat Nisar said that Character Certificates, Police Verification Certificates and Driving Licenses are delivered at the home address of the individuals at their home addresses through courier.