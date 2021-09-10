DPO Jhelum visits SLS College

Staff Reporter Jhelum

Defence Day was celebrated in SLS College, with zeal and fervor, wherein tributes were paid to the martyrs for rendering matchless sacrifices for the defense of the motherland.

On this Occasion of Pakistan Defence Day Chief Guest was District Police Officer Jhelum Shakir Hussain Dawar.

On this Occasion DPO said that Jhelum is the land of martyrs. Later on, special prayers were offered for the martyrs. DPO Jhelum further said that freedom is a great blessing, we pay homage to the sacrifices of the martyrs.

Speaking on the occasion, MD SLS said that on this day in 1965 the people from all over Pakistan are representing all shades of opinion joined hands in standing behind the armed forces in thwarting aggression.

At the end DPO presented certificates to the students of IELTS, IELTS Life Skills A1, Spoken English and I.T courses while MD SLS Sarfraz Malik presented a commemorative shield to DPO Jhelum.