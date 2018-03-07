DPO appreciates SAHIL fighting against sexual abuse

Our Correspondent

Zhob

District Police Officer (DPO) Sardar Mavarhan Leghari has said that the children are the future of country and an innocent segment of society. Children sexual abuse is a menace; their protection is our collective responsibility. He expressed these views while talking to SAHIL volunteer Rafiullah Mandokhail, during a meeting on Child Sexual Abuse (CSA) at DPO office here.

The DPO officer said that poverty was the key factor that forced the parents to send their children out of homes, where they are harassed. “Child sexual abuse is the most drastic problem that needs to be eradicated completely from the society.