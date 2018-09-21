DP World mulls 10-year dollar Sukuk

Doha

Dubai-based logistics group, DP World will meet fixed-income investors ahead of a planned 10-year benchmark dollar Islamic bond offering, reported Reuters. The firm has hired local lenders Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital and First Abu Dhabi Bank as joint bookrunners for the planned Sukuk. Additionally, the company also hired international banks as joint bookrunners and this includes HSBC, JPMorgan, Société Générale as well as Standard Chartered Bank, Barclays, and Citi. DP World is also planning to sell Reg S/144A benchmark bonds of intermediate maturities, denominated in euros and sterling, off its existing $5 billion general medium-term note programme.—Agencies

