Dozens of women from minority join PML-N

Peshawar

Dozens of women from minority wing here announced to join PML-N and expressed complete confidence in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. The announcement was made during a function held at the residence of district member from minority, Silaas Gil wherein PML-N Women Wing President for KP, MNA Tahira Bukhari distributed party cards among the women and cut the cake to commemorate the upcoming Christmas.

Addressing the function, Tahira Bukahari said Nawaz Sharif stressed for the rights of minorities and did show his care and love for these people. She said PML-N was the country’s leading and most popular political force and known as the symbol of democracy in the country, adding the party will clean sweep next general elections, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She congratulated the new entrants and asked them to utilize their energies to further strengthen the party in the province Bukhari.—APP