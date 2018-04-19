Dozens students injured in Indian firing in IoK

Srinagar

In Occupied Kashmir, dozens of male and girl students were injured in firing by the Indian troops on the protesters who thronged to the streets, for another day on Wednesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, they were demanding penalty to callous and brutal rapists and killers of Kathua victim girl, Aasifa.

The students took to streets in Srinagar, Ganderbal, Badgam, Shopian, Islamabad, Kulgam, Bandipora, Kupwara, Pulwama and Baramulla districts against the shameful act, perpetrated by communal elements in Kathua district. The Indian troops resorted to brutal firing and teargas shelling, leaving scores of students critically injured. More than fifty students, mostly females, of Government Degree College Tral fainted during teargas shelling.

Besides, lawyers, traders and members of civil society and other organizations also staged protests to demand culmination of the proceeding in the rape and murder case on the fast track.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet Conference, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed concern over the plight of Kashmiri detainees lodged in various jails in and outside the territory. On the sidelines of the ongoing Commonwealth Summit in London, a protest demonstration was held at Parliament Square to further the demand for right to self-determination of the Kashmiris and an end to Indian state terrorism in Occupied Kashmir. —KMS