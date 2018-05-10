Dozens of rockets fired from Syria on Golan overnight: monitor

Beirut :Dozens of rockets were fired from Syria on the Israeli-occupied Golan overnight, a war monitor said Thursday. “After the first Israeli bombardment on the town of Baath, dozens of rockets were launched from Quneitra and the southwest of the adjacent Damascus countryside on the occupied part of the Golan Heights,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. It did not specify who fired the rockets nor what they targeted, but Israeli officials earlier put the number of rockets at around 20.

