Dozens of illegal health facilities sealed in Dir Lower

Dir Lower

The health department on Wednesday launched drive against substandard medicines and quacks, sealing dozens of health facilities for violation of relevant laws and rules. The action has been taken following complaints were lodged by citizen on Pakistan Citizen Portal. The raid team included Senior Inspector KP-HCC Saeed Ur Rehman and KP- HCC Inspector Muhammad Rais Jan and carried out inspection of Timergira and Khall District Dir Lower in pursuance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission Act 2015.

The team sealed Noor Ultrasound Clinic of Mr. Iftikhar Alam due to non registration of ultrasound clinic with KPHCC. The so-called ultrasonologist doctor Iftikhar Alam was found busy in ultrasonolgy practice at the time of inspection. Rehman Clinical Laboratory of Mr. Zia Ur Rehman was locked and sealed because non qualified person Zia Ur Rehman was found busy in pathology practice at the time of inspection. Expired pathology reagents were also recovered from the said laboratory.

The team also sealed Health Care Clinical Laboratory of Muhammad due to non registration of medical laboratory with KPHCC. Expired lab reagents were also recovered from the said clinical laboratory. Zeeshan Dental Clinic of Muhammad Zakariya was locked and sealed due to non registration of dental clinic with KPHCC. Refill dental cartridges in a large amount were also recovered from the said dental clinic. Dental Clinic was also found in unhygenic condition.

Peshawar Computerized X Ray and ECG of Mr. Ihtisham Ul Haq and sealed due to non registration of digital X Ray & ECG with KPHCC. Non qualified person Ihtisham was found busy in practice at the said premises at time of inspection. Saeed Clinical Laboratory of Mr. Shah Islam was sealed due to non registration of medical laboratory with KPHCC. Non qualified person Shah Islam was found busy in pathology practice at the time of inspection. Peshawar Dental Clinic of Mr. Usman Ud Din was sealed due to non registration of dental clinic with KPHCC.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp