LONDON – Several countries are offering visa exemption with a valid visa of major countries and the list is growing as several nations are welcoming international tourists.

As countries across the globe have taken measures to facilitate travel, entering more and more countries is now within your reach with a valid visa of Britain.

People traveling abroad for leisure or business remained cautious and skeptical about visa issuance. But if you manage to get UK visa, there are nearly three dozen visa-free countries to visit.

Mexico

You can stay in Mexico for up to six months

Costa Rica

Passengers can get a month time with a valid UK visa

Panama

You can have a month time with a UK visa to stay in Panama

Anguilla

Anguilla allows travelers to visit the country for six weeks with valid UK visa

Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda offers visa on arrival for British visa holders, and passengers can stay for 30 days

Aruba

Multiple-entry access for a month’s time

Bahamas

Three months stay with a valid UK visa

Bermuda

Passengers can visit Bermuda’s for 45 days with valid UK Visa

Bonaire

UK visa allows a stay of up to 30 days in island nation

British Virgin Islands

Passengers can stay in Caribbean nation by up to six months

Cayman Islands

30 days Stay with a valid UK visa

Curaçao

30 days Stay with a valid UK visa.

Dominican Republic

30 days with a valid UK visa

Sint Maarten

30 days with a valid UK visa

Turks and Caicos

3 Months stay with a valid UK visa

Peru

Six months stay with a valid UK visa

Albania

Albania allows four weeks stay to UK visa holders

Armenia

120 days stay with a visa on arrival

Georgia

Three-month stay that can be extended to six month period

Gibraltar

21 days stay with a multiple-entry

Ireland

3 months stay with valid UK short-stay visa

Montenegro

30 days stay using a valid UK visa

North Macedonia

Two weeks stay with a multiple-entry UK visa

Serbia

3-month stay during the six-month period with a valid UK visa

Turkey

30 days stay with a valid UK visa

Bahrain

14 days with a visa

Oman

30 days with a UK visa if you (Indian citizen only)

Qatar

Month-long stay with a single-entry visa on arrival

Saudi Arabia

90 days stay

United Arab Emirates

30 days stay with valid UK visa

Egypt

30 days stay with a single-entry or multiple-entry visa

Morocco

90 days stay with a valid UK visa

Philippines

Two-week stay with a UK visa

Singapore

Four day with visa-free transit if you have a valid UK visa

Taiwan

14 days without visa

Note: Rules and prerequisites vary depending on nationality, purpose of travel, and other factors. Please consult a travel agent, or relevant consulate before planning any foreign travel.