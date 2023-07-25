LONDON – Several countries are offering visa exemption with a valid visa of major countries and the list is growing as several nations are welcoming international tourists.
As countries across the globe have taken measures to facilitate travel, entering more and more countries is now within your reach with a valid visa of Britain.
People traveling abroad for leisure or business remained cautious and skeptical about visa issuance. But if you manage to get UK visa, there are nearly three dozen visa-free countries to visit.
Mexico
You can stay in Mexico for up to six months
Costa Rica
Passengers can get a month time with a valid UK visa
Panama
You can have a month time with a UK visa to stay in Panama
Anguilla
Anguilla allows travelers to visit the country for six weeks with valid UK visa
Antigua and Barbuda
Antigua and Barbuda offers visa on arrival for British visa holders, and passengers can stay for 30 days
Aruba
Multiple-entry access for a month’s time
Bahamas
Three months stay with a valid UK visa
Bermuda
Passengers can visit Bermuda’s for 45 days with valid UK Visa
Bonaire
UK visa allows a stay of up to 30 days in island nation
British Virgin Islands
Passengers can stay in Caribbean nation by up to six months
Cayman Islands
30 days Stay with a valid UK visa
Curaçao
30 days Stay with a valid UK visa.
Dominican Republic
30 days with a valid UK visa
Sint Maarten
30 days with a valid UK visa
Turks and Caicos
3 Months stay with a valid UK visa
Peru
Six months stay with a valid UK visa
Albania
Albania allows four weeks stay to UK visa holders
Armenia
120 days stay with a visa on arrival
Georgia
Three-month stay that can be extended to six month period
Gibraltar
21 days stay with a multiple-entry
Ireland
3 months stay with valid UK short-stay visa
Montenegro
30 days stay using a valid UK visa
North Macedonia
Two weeks stay with a multiple-entry UK visa
Serbia
3-month stay during the six-month period with a valid UK visa
Turkey
30 days stay with a valid UK visa
Bahrain
14 days with a visa
Oman
30 days with a UK visa if you (Indian citizen only)
Qatar
Month-long stay with a single-entry visa on arrival
Saudi Arabia
90 days stay
United Arab Emirates
30 days stay with valid UK visa
Egypt
30 days stay with a single-entry or multiple-entry visa
Morocco
90 days stay with a valid UK visa
Philippines
Two-week stay with a UK visa
Singapore
Four day with visa-free transit if you have a valid UK visa
Taiwan
14 days without visa
Note: Rules and prerequisites vary depending on nationality, purpose of travel, and other factors. Please consult a travel agent, or relevant consulate before planning any foreign travel.
