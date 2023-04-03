Dozens of buffalo enclosures gutted by fire

Dozens of buffalo enclosures were gutted by a fire that broke out in Korangi’s Ilyas Goth destroying fodder and other items worth millions of rupees.According to the fire brigade and police, a fire broke out in the buffalo enclosures located in Ilyas Goth on Sunday morning which intensified soon and quickly other enclosures. Employees at the enclosures moved the cattle to a safe place and started trying to control the fire.

Upon receiving the information, the fire brigade despatched two fire tenders to the scene but as the fire had rapidly spread due to strong winds, more fire tenders were called. The fire brigade personnel brought the fire under control after about five hours of hard efforts.

A dairy farmer said there were 60 to 70 enclosures located in 99 acres of land in Ilyas Goth, all of which had been burnt. He said that a dairy farmer had cattle feed worth at least Rs500,000 that contained straw, vanda, porridge and bran, all of which had been burnt. He added that the fire broke out in front of the enclosures, but due to strong winds, it spread.No loss of life or cattle was reported in the incident. Deputy Commander Rescue 1122 Karachi Hammad Ali Qureshi said his team was present on the spot within 20 minutes after receiving information about the fire in the enclosures and they tried to douse the fire.