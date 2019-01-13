Dozens injured as Indian forces open fire at funeral

Observer Report

Srinagar

Dozens, including women, were injured in occupied Kashmir on Sunday as Indian forces opened fire at mourners gathered for the funeral of a martyred youth, Zeenatul Islam, in Shopian district.

The troops laid barricades on roads to prevent people from participating in the funeral. However, defying the restrictions, a large number of mourners assembled in the village to perform the last rites of the martyred youth.

The occupation force fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells to disperse the mourners. The use of force triggered clashes between the mourners and the troops, resulting in injuries to several people. Critically injured mourners were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Indian troops martyred Zeenatul Islam alias Dr Usman and his associate during a cordon and search operation in Katapora village in Kulgam district, a day earlier. The year 2018 had been the deadliest in a decade for Occupied Kashmir, with recurring violence claiming nearly 600 lives.

