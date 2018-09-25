Dozens hospitalised due to dengue fever strikes

Abbottabad

Dengue Fever strikes back in Hazara division and dozens of dengue fever victims have been admitted at different hospitals of Abbottabad, Haripur, and Manshera. According to the details, more than a dozen patients have been admitted in District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Abbottabad and Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) during a couple of days.

Most of dengue fever patients admitted in DHQ Abbottabad and AMC belonged to other districts of Hazara or the guests and their treatment was started in isolation wards. While talking to media District Health Officer (DHO) Abbottabad Dr. Shah Faisal Khanzada said that no dengue fever case in the district has been reported yet as we had started the anti-mosquito spray in all over the district well before time.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp