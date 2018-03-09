Dozens of fans injured in Brazil crowd crush

Rio De Janeiro

More than 30 football fans were injured in Brazil on Wednesday when a confrontation between police and supporters prompted a crowd crush, Xinhua report said.

The incident occurred during the Pernambuco state championship match between Sport and Santa Cruz.

Television footage showed scores of fans lying on the grass while being treated by medical staff. Broadcaster TV Globo reported that up to 60 people were injured.

Witnesses said the the incident occurred when police chased a man who lit a flare, causing nearby supporters to disperse quickly.

Police then reportedly used pepper spray on the fans in an attempt to end the commotion. After a brief delay, the game resumed with several injured fans still lying on the side of the pitch. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.—APP