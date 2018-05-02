Dozens die in Nigeria mosque blast

Kano

Dozens of people were killed on Tuesday when two suicide bombers detonated their explosives at a mosque and a market in Mubi, northeast Nigeria, residents said.

“We have evacuated dozens of dead and injured people to the hospital and the rescue operation is still ongoing,” local volunteer Habu Saleh told AFP.

A medical source at the Mubi General Hospital said they had “so far received 37 dead bodies and dozens of injured from the two blast scenes”.

There was no official confirmation of the death toll. Police and government officials in the Adamawa state capital, Yola, were not immediately available for comment.

The hospital source, who asked to remain anonymous because he was not authorised to speak to the media, added: “The death toll may mount because evacuation is not completed.

“Many of the injured who are in critical condition may not survive.”

Health workers from the hospital mobilised to attend to the victims, despite being on strike over pay and conditions.—AFP