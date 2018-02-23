Downtown gateway a cosmetic measure: Mirwaiz

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has termed construction of a gateway to downtown Srinagar as a cosmetic measure saying that the move will not yield anything without addressing the lingering Kashmir dispute.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a twitter message said, “Attracting people to downtown by building some gateway, while for decades resorting to revengeful and dictatorial measures of repeatedly subjecting the residents of the area to curfews, restrictions, harassment and what not is cosmetic measures without addressing basic issue will not yield much.”

He said that residents of downtown for years had to face the harassment at the hands of the puppet authorities and attracting people through gateway would not yield anything.—KMS