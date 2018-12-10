Downfall of our cricket!

The national cricket team’s recent performance in the test series against blackcaps has raised many questions. Although Green Shirts were favourite to win the test series but they lost it against Kiwis by 2-1 in the UAE. The national team except Azhar Ali and Yasir Shah, who made a world record to get quickest 200 test wickets in just 33 test matches couldn’t play aggressive test cricket. The overall team’s performance showed incompetency against the New Zealanders. Once again our batting department failed to bat positively particularly on day 5 of the 3rd test in Dubai. New Zealand set 280 runs target for the Green Shirts on day 5 of the final test.

In reply, our team dismissed for just 156 in 56.1 over’s’ within two sessions. Although our team lost the test series but also moved from 6th to 7th rank in the ICC test rankings. The team management and the captain Sarfraz Ahmed (himself) are responsible for the defeat atthe hands the New Zealanders. The Skipper’s performance in the recent past has also disappointed the fans as he has failed to bat nicely almost in all formats of game. PCB Chairman needs to ask captain and team management regarding huge loss against Blackcaps. PM must also take an immediate notice of team management regarding bad performance of team against Kiwis.

IMTIAZ JUNEJO

Hyderabad

