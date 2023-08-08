A day after the fatal incident of the Hazara Express derailment near Nawabshah in which 34 passengers were killed and over 80 others got injured, the railways authorities restored the down track for traffic on Monday.

The authorities have completed the identification of 29 dead bodies and handed them over to their heirs.

Seven bodies have been dispatched to Tando Adam, two to Sadiqabad, two to Multan, and 18 bodies sent to Sindh.

According to rail authorities, the down track has been restored while work on the up track restoration is underway.

The Pakistan Army and Rangers officials participated in the rescue efforts. The helicopters of Army Aviation also took part in the rescue operation.

Several carriages of Hazara Express train derailed on Sunday near Sirhari railway station, situated between Nawabshah and Shahzadpur.

“This is quite a big accident,” Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique told reporters. Rafique said at least 1,000 passengers were aboard the train when it derailed on a section of track where no faults had been reported.