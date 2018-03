New York

Losses on Wall Street deepened Thursday afternoon, with the Dow plunging three percent after President Donald Trump announced up to $60 billion in tariffs on Chinese imports, reviving fears of a trade war. With less than 15 minutes left in the session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 23,939.42, down 3.0 percent. The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 2.6 percent to 2,641.62, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 2.4 percent to 7,172.42.—APP