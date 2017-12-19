Why double yardstick in Iqama, Niazi services: Marriyum

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Ms Marriyum talking to the media here Monday after the inauguration of the photo exhibition “Colours of Korea” at the Rawalpindi Arts Council posed a question as to why the yardstick applied in Iqama case was not employed on Niazi Services Limited?

She said that when double standards were applied in law it tended to invoke critical voices and that was why the people, lawyers, constitutional experts and analysts criticized the decision to exonerate Imran Khan. The decision in Imran’s case had negated the barometer adopted in the Panama case, she added.

The minister said that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif neither owned any off-shore company nor was a director, shareholder and beneficial owner of any company. She said that on the one hand Nawaz Sharif was disqualified on the basis of “Iqama” and on the other Imran was exonerated in spite of having admitted that he established Niazi Services Limited and purchased the London flat. Marriyum reiterated that the 28th July decision had triggered instability in the country.She said that raising a voice in self -defence did not tantamount to confrontation with the state institutions.

She said that the PML-N had fulfilled all its promises with the masses and where ever one went in the provinces the work done by the PML-N government was quite visible.— APP