Double whammy for Pakistanis as OGRA drops ‘gas bomb’ amid no respite for petrol consumers

In a notification, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) said the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has soared by Rs4.89 per kg and the new price fixed at Rs278 per kg.

With the revised prices, the cost of domestic cylinder has been increased by Rs58 and commercial cylinders saw a surge of Rs222. The notification further mentioned that the price of a commercial cylinder is set at Rs10,619.

No relief for masses on petrol price for next fortnight

Pakistani government cut the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs5 per litre and light diesel oil (LDO) by Rs10 per litre for the first half.

The new petrol prices come into effect from May 1. High-Speed Diesel will be sold at Rs288 per litre against the previous price of Rs293 per litre while Light Diesel Oil will be sold at Rs164.68 per litre against the old price of Rs174.68 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of petrol remained unchanged, and petrol is available at Rs282 per litre.